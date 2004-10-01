Skip to main content
Public Opinion Polling and the Millennium Development Goals

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/645770304446
Jude Fransman, Alphonse L. MacDonald, Ida McDonnell, Nicolas Pons-Vignon
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Fransman, J. et al. (2004), “Public Opinion Polling and the Millennium Development Goals”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 238, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/645770304446.
