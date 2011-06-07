Skip to main content
Public Infrastructure Investment and Fiscal Sustainability in Latin America

Incompatible Goals?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9xf1ncvzw-en
Authors
Luis Carranza, Christian Daude, Ángel Melguizo
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Carranza, L., C. Daude and Á. Melguizo (2011), “Public Infrastructure Investment and Fiscal Sustainability in Latin America: Incompatible Goals?”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 301, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9xf1ncvzw-en.
