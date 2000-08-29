Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Public Expenditure Reform

The Health Care Sector in the United Kingdom
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/207823881077
Authors
Vincent Koen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Koen, V. (2000), “Public Expenditure Reform: The Health Care Sector in the United Kingdom”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 256, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/207823881077.
Go to top