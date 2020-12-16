Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Public Enforcement of Corporate Governance-Related Rules in Latin America

A comparison of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/eee88b24-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Public Enforcement of Corporate Governance-Related Rules in Latin America: A comparison of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/eee88b24-en.
Go to top