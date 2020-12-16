Public Enforcement of Corporate Governance-Related Rules in Latin America

This report describes the results of an OECD survey submitted to the regulators responsible for the enforcement of corporate governance-related provisions in the six countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru) that participate in the Latin American Corporate Governance Roundtable Task Force on Equity Market Development (“Task Force”). The report aims to identify common and differing approaches to enforcement challenges in the region as well as common objectives, obstacles and relevant experiences, thereby contributing to a better understanding of public enforcement environments in the region and potential avenues for improving them. Building on previous work by the OECD in 2009 and 2004, this report also provides information on changes in the public enforcement of corporate governance-related provisions in Latin America.