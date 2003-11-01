Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Providing Low-cost Information Technology Access to Rural Communities in Developing Countries

What Works? What Pays?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/675385036304
Authors
Georg Caspary, David O’Connor
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Caspary, G. and D. O’Connor (2003), “Providing Low-cost Information Technology Access to Rural Communities in Developing Countries: What Works? What Pays?”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 229, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/675385036304.
Go to top