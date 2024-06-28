Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Proposed Standard Method of Compiling and Interpreting Technology Balance of Payments Data

TBP Manual
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065567-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (1990), Proposed Standard Method of Compiling and Interpreting Technology Balance of Payments Data: TBP Manual, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065567-en.
Go to top