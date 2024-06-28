The TBP Manual, issued in 1990, serves as a standard method for surveys and data collection for trade in disembodied technology between countries which continue to be difficult to compare because of differences in coverage and in the grouping of categories of data. It also makes a contribution to the methodological work forming part of the indicators framework of the Technology-Economy Programme (TEP).
Proposed Standard Method of Compiling and Interpreting Technology Balance of Payments Data
