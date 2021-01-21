Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Promoting the diffusion of technology to boost productivity and well-being in Korea

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/51ea75a5-en
Authors
Mathilde Pak
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Pak, M. (2021), “Promoting the diffusion of technology to boost productivity and well-being in Korea”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1653, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/51ea75a5-en.
Go to top