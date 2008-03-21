Consumers are key to driving sustainable production and play a central role in sustainable development. This report highlights OECD government U233initiatives to promote sustainable consumption, with an emphasis on individual policy tools and instruments and their effective combination. Here, the sustainability of consumption is considered in economic, environmental and social terms. Sustainable consumption policies increasingly take into account the social and ethical dimensions of products and how they are produced as well as their ecological impacts.
Promoting Sustainable Consumption
Good practices in OECD countries