Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Promoting Sustainable Consumption

Good practices in OECD countries
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/351d2dc6-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), Promoting Sustainable Consumption: Good practices in OECD countries, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/351d2dc6-en.
Go to top