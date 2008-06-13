Skip to main content
Promoting Performance - Using Indicators to Enhance the Effectiveness of Sub-Central Spending

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b11g190r-en
Lee Mizell
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Mizell, L. (2008), “Promoting Performance - Using Indicators to Enhance the Effectiveness of Sub-Central Spending”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b11g190r-en.
