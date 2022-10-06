Following years of intensive negotiations to update and fundamentally reform international tax rules, 137 members of the Inclusive Framework joined the Statement on the Two-Pillar Solution to Address the Tax Challenges Arising from the Digitalisation of the Economy released in October 2021. One year after this agreement, and following the release and subsequent public consultation on the Progress Report on Amount A of Pillar One in July 2022, which included a consolidated version of the operative provisions on Amount A (presented in the form of domestic model rules), the OECD Secretariat has prepared the Progress Report on the Administration and Tax Certainty Aspects of Amount A of Pillar One which includes the rules on the administration of the new taxing right, including the tax certainty-related provisions.