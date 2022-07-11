Following years of intensive negotiations to update and fundamentally reform international tax rules, 137 members of the Inclusive Framework joined the Statement on the Two-Pillar Solution to Address the Tax Challenges Arising from the Digitalisation of the Economy released in October 2021. Nine months after this historic agreement, significant work and progress have been achieved on the development of the technical rules of the new taxing right (Amount A), including through the valuable inputs received during the rolling public consultation held on various building blocks of Amount A. The Progress Report on Amount A of Pillar One includes a consolidated version of the operative provisions on Amount A (presented in the form of domestic model rules), reflecting the technical work completed thus far.