This report summarises recent developments in a number of countries to reduce the administrative burden on business and, to a lesser extent, citizens resulting from tax regulations. It follows an earlier more detailed report on this matter prepared in late-2007. Its primary objective is to share information and experiences on the measures/reforms being implemented to contribute to significant administrative burden/compliance cost reduction objectives that have been set by Governments in many member countries.
Programmes to Reduce the Administrative Burden Resulting from Tax Regulations in Selected Countries
Follow up report