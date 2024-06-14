Skip to main content
Profits and Rates of Return in OECD Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/468348310348
James H. Chan-Lee, Helen Sutch
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Chan-Lee, J. and H. Sutch (1985), “Profits and Rates of Return in OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/468348310348.
