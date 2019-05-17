Skip to main content
Productivity growth and finance: The role of intangible assets - a sector level analysis

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/e26cae57-en
Lilas Demmou, Irina Stefanescu, Axelle Arquie
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Demmou, L., I. Stefanescu and A. Arquie (2019), “Productivity growth and finance: The role of intangible assets - a sector level analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1547, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e26cae57-en.
