Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Product Market Regulation

Extending the Analysis Beyond OECD Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km68g3d1xzn-en
Authors
Anita Wölfl, Isabelle Wanner, Oliver Röhn, Giuseppe Nicoletti
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Wölfl, A. et al. (2010), “Product Market Regulation: Extending the Analysis Beyond OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 799, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km68g3d1xzn-en.
Go to top