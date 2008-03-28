Skip to main content
Product Market Regulation and Economic Performance across Indian States

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/243226766782
Authors
Paul Conway, Richard Herd, Thomas Chalaux
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Conway, P., R. Herd and T. Chalaux (2008), “Product Market Regulation and Economic Performance across Indian States”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 600, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/243226766782.
