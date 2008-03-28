This paper uses the OECD's indicators of product market regulation to assess the extent to which the regulatory environment affects economic performance across Indian states. The degree to which product market regulation is supportive of competition is found to vary considerably across states. Furthermore, regression results indicate that these differences in regulation have a significant impact on both labour and total factor productivity. States in which the regulatory environment restricts competition have lower productivity growth in comparison to states in which regulation is more supportive of competition. Relatively liberal states are also found to attract more foreign investment and have a larger share of employment in the organised sector in comparison to states with a more restrictive regulatory environment. State governments that have enacted a relatively liberal regulatory framework have also been more successful at infrastructure provision. Ongoing reform of product market regulation is necessary to improve productivity growth further and ensure that the benefits of reform are distributed more widely across the country. This working Paper relates to the 2007 Economic Survey of India (www.oecd.org/eco/surveys/india).
Product Market Regulation and Economic Performance across Indian States
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
2 May 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
4 December 2023
-
3 September 2023
-
Policy paper1 September 2023
-
Case study16 May 2023
-
31 March 2023