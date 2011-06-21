The OECD Competition Committee discussed pro-active policies for green growth and the market economy in October 2010. This document includes an executive summary of that discussion and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by Resources for the Future (USA), written submissions from Australia, Bulgaria, Chile, the Czech Republic, the European Union, Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, the United Kingdom, the United States, BIAC as well as a joint contribution by Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. An aide-memoire of the discussion is also included.
Pro-active Policies for Green Growth and the Market Economy
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024