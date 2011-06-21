The OECD Competition Committee discussed pro-active policies for green growth and the market economy in October 2010. This document includes an executive summary of that discussion and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by Resources for the Future (USA), written submissions from Australia, Bulgaria, Chile, the Czech Republic, the European Union, Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, the United Kingdom, the United States, BIAC as well as a joint contribution by Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. An aide-memoire of the discussion is also included.