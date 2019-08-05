Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Practical approaches to assessing digital platform markets for competition law enforcement

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/938ffd20-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), “Practical approaches to assessing digital platform markets for competition law enforcement”, OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers, No. 234, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/938ffd20-en.
Go to top