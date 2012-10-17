Skip to main content
Portugal: Rebalancing the Economy and Returning to Growth Through Job Creation and Better Capital Allocation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k918xjjzs9q-en
Authors
Álvaro Pina, Ildeberta Abreu
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Pina, Á. and I. Abreu (2012), “Portugal: Rebalancing the Economy and Returning to Growth Through Job Creation and Better Capital Allocation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 994, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k918xjjzs9q-en.
