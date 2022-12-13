Skip to main content
Population ageing and government revenue

Expected trends and policy considerations to boost revenue
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/9ce9e8e3-en
Authors
David Crowe, Jörg Haas, Valentine Millot, Łukasz Rawdanowicz, Sébastien Turban
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Crowe, D. et al. (2022), “Population ageing and government revenue: Expected trends and policy considerations to boost revenue”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1737, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9ce9e8e3-en.
