Policy Interventions to Address Health Impacts Associated with Air Pollution, Unsafe Water Supply and Sanitation, and Hazardous Chemicals

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9qx8dsx43-en
Authors
Alistair Hunt
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hunt, A. (2011), “Policy Interventions to Address Health Impacts Associated with Air Pollution, Unsafe Water Supply and Sanitation, and Hazardous Chemicals”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 35, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9qx8dsx43-en.
