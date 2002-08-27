Policy Instruments for Achieving Environmentally Sustainable Transport

Moving people and freight in an environmentally sustainable manner will be one of the biggest challenges of the 21st century. Overall, insufficient progress has been made so far towards achieving environmental sustainability for the transport sector. A new target-oriented approach is needed that places environment and health at the top of the policy agenda for transport and related sectors, at international, national and local levels. The OECD’s Working Group on Transport recently concluded a five-year work programme with the development of Guidelines for Environmentally Sustainable Transport (EST) and supporting analytical reports, endorsed by OECD Environment Ministers at their meeting in Paris on 16 May 2001.