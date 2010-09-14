Skip to main content
Policy Complements to the Strengthening of IPRS in Developing Countries

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7fmwz85d4-en
Ricardo H. Cavazos Cepeda, Douglas C. Lippoldt, Jonathan Senft
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cavazos Cepeda, R., D. Lippoldt and J. Senft (2010), “Policy Complements to the Strengthening of IPRS in Developing Countries”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 104, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7fmwz85d4-en.
