Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policy approaches to integration of newly arrived immigrant children in schools

The case of the Netherlands
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f19de900-en
Authors
Özge Bilgili
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bilgili, Ö. (2019), “Policy approaches to integration of newly arrived immigrant children in schools: The case of the Netherlands”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 206, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f19de900-en.
Go to top