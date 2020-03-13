Skip to main content
Policies, regulatory framework and enforcement for air quality management: The case of Korea

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/8f92651b-en
Daniel Trnka
OECD Environment Working Papers
Trnka, D. (2020), “Policies, regulatory framework and enforcement for air quality management: The case of Korea”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 158, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8f92651b-en.
