Policies for a Better Environment

In 2003, the Ministers of Environment of the 12 countries of Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia (EECCA), together with their partners in the “Environment for Europe” process, adopted the EECCA Environment Strategy. This book provides a review of progress in achieving the Strategy's objectives, and provides a solid analytical base for discussions on future environmental co-operation between EECCA countries and their partners. Part I of the book looks at progress across the area on such strategic objectives as pollution prevention and control and environmental policy integration. Part II provides country profiles.