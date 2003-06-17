Skip to main content
Policies and International Integration

Influences on Trade and Foreign Direct Investment
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/062321126487
Authors
Giuseppe Nicoletti, Stephen S. Golub, Dana Hajkova, Daniel Mirza, Kwang-Yeol Yoo
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Nicoletti, G. et al. (2003), “Policies and International Integration: Influences on Trade and Foreign Direct Investment”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 359, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/062321126487.
