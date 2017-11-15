Skip to main content
Permit allocation rules and investment incentives in emissions trading systems

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c3acf05e-en
Authors
Florens Flues, Kurt van Dender
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Flues, F. and K. van Dender (2017), “Permit allocation rules and investment incentives in emissions trading systems”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c3acf05e-en.
