This paper assesses the potential to raise public spending efficiency in the primary and secondary education sector. Resource availability per pupil has increased significantly over the past decade in a number of countries; often in attempting to exploit the link between educational attainment and growth. However, available evidence reveals only a weak correlation between increased resource availability and pupil performance. In order to draw cross-country comparisons...
Performance Indicators for Public Spending Efficiency in Primary and Secondary Education
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
