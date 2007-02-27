Skip to main content
Performance Indicators for Public Spending Efficiency in Primary and Secondary Education

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/285006168603
Authors
Douglas Sutherland, Robert Price, Isabelle Joumard, Chantal Nicq
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Sutherland, D. et al. (2007), “Performance Indicators for Public Spending Efficiency in Primary and Secondary Education”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 546, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/285006168603.
