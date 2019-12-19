Skip to main content
Performance-based managed entry agreements for new medicines in OECD countries and EU member states

How they work and possible improvements going forward
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/6e5e4c0f-en
Martin Wenzl, Suzannah Chapman
OECD Health Working Papers
Wenzl, M. and S. Chapman (2019), “Performance-based managed entry agreements for new medicines in OECD countries and EU member states: How they work and possible improvements going forward”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 115, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6e5e4c0f-en.
