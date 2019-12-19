Performance-based managed entry agreements for new medicines in OECD countries and EU member states

This paper presents findings of an OECD review of managed entry agreements in OECD countries and EU member states conducted in 2018 and 2019. Findings are based on discussions with the OECD Expert Group on Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices, responses by experts from 12 OECD countries to a survey and semi-structured interviews, and on the literature as well as information published by national authorities responsible for coverage and pricing of medicines.