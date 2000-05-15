This books explores the international aspects of pension reform, private savings and volatile capital markets and clarifies how they relate to each other. Building the case for the pension-improving benefits of global asset diversification, analysing the implications of financial reform for stimulating savings, and exploring both the benefits and risks of global capital flows to emerging markets, Pensions, Savings and Capital Flows will inform policy and academic debates on financial globalisation.
Pensions, Savings and Capital Flows
From Ageing to Emerging Markets