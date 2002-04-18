Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Overview of Sustainable Development Indicators used by National and International Agencies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/838562874641
Authors
Julie L. Hass, Frode Brunvoll, Henning Hoie
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Hass, J., F. Brunvoll and H. Hoie (2002), “Overview of Sustainable Development Indicators used by National and International Agencies”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2002/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/838562874641.
Go to top