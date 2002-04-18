This paper presents a general overview of recent work on sustainable development indicators in OECD countries. It provides an overview of on-going work for developing “agreed” indicators that measure progress across the three dimensions of sustainable development (economic, social and environmental). The paper then takes a more specific look at the approaches to sustainable development indicators adopted by different countries and highlights the challenges of having one set of standard international indicators across the various countries ...
Overview of Sustainable Development Indicators used by National and International Agencies
Working paper
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
2 February 2024
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
Working paper12 September 2023
-
Working paper6 September 2023
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024