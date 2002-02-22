Skip to main content
Overheating in Small Euro Area Economies

Should Fiscal Policy React?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/221680343230
Authors
Peter Hoeller, Claude Giorno, Christine de la Maisonneuve
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Hoeller, P., C. Giorno and C. de la Maisonneuve (2002), “Overheating in Small Euro Area Economies: Should Fiscal Policy React?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 323, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/221680343230.
