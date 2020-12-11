Skip to main content
Overcoming administrative fragmentation for better mobility and accessibility

The case of the Madrid Autonomous Community
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6a07d90a-en
Authors
Oscar Huerta Melchor, Antonio Cañamás Catalá
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Cite this content as:

Huerta Melchor, O. and A. Cañamás Catalá (2020), “Overcoming administrative fragmentation for better mobility and accessibility: The case of the Madrid Autonomous Community”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6a07d90a-en.
