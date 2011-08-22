Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Opening Japan: Comparisons with Other G20 Countries and Lessons Learned from International Experience

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg6nk6w3v7c-en
Authors
Andrea Beltramello, Koen De Backer, Victor Mercader, Laurent Moussiegt
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Beltramello, A. et al. (2011), “Opening Japan: Comparisons with Other G20 Countries and Lessons Learned from International Experience”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2011/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg6nk6w3v7c-en.
Go to top