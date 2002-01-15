Skip to main content
Ongoing Changes in the Business Cycle

Evidence and Causes
https://doi.org/10.1787/480377612415
Thomas Dalsgaard, Jørgen Elmeskov, Cyn-Young Park
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Dalsgaard, T., J. Elmeskov and C. Park (2002), “Ongoing Changes in the Business Cycle: Evidence and Causes”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 315, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/480377612415.
