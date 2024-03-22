This paper displays and discusses historical data on sovereign debt prices for two Latin American countries and provides a signalling framework to account for the following phenomena: (a) prices for old (defaulted) and newly-issued debts were the same, but such prices diverge and rise sharply once the countries stopped issuing new foreign debt, and, (b) the price of defaulted and newly issued debts both tend to rise as the latter approaches maturity and the country starts redeeming all its outstanding obligations. The analysis sheds some light on the valuation of different debt instruments in today's secondary market for LDC debt ...
On the Pricing of LDC Debt
An Analysis Based on Historical Evidence from Latin America
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
22 March 2024
-
Working paper9 November 2023
-
6 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2022
-
Working paper20 December 2021
-
4 October 2021
-
-
26 May 2021
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024