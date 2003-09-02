OECD's Territorial Review of the Vienna/Bratislava region. The Vienna-Bratislava region on the Austrian-Slovak border rapidly increased its competitiveness after 1989, following a 40 year separation by the Iron Curtain. As a result of the removal of many national and international barriers, trade flows and foreign direct investment have flourished, and regional growth, above national averages, has reduced internal disparities. However, new obstacles to further integration have emerged. Institutional reforms and stronger cross-border collaboration will enable the region to improve transport infrastructure, tackle restrictions on labour mobility, and better link the learning and productive systems on both sides of the border.
OECD Territorial Reviews: Vienna-Bratislava, Austria/Slovak Republic 2003
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Abstract
