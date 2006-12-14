Across the OECD, globalisation increasingly tests the ability of regional economies to adapt and exploit their competitive edge, as it also offers new opportunities for regional development. This review of Newcastle in the United Kingdom looks at a medium-sized metropolitan area that is the growth centre for its region. This review makes a series of recommendations designed to consolidate governance structures and improve the competitiveness of the region vis-a-vis other similar regions across Europe.
OECD Territorial Reviews: Newcastle in the North East, United Kingdom 2006
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 February 2024
-
22 June 2022
-
1 October 2020
-
6 February 2020
-
23 September 2019
-
3 May 2019
-
4 February 2019
-
28 August 2018
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
Policy paper29 March 2024