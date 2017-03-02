This paper develops a taxonomy of government procurement (GP) measures to provide a basis for further analysis. It aims to undertake a more comprehensive, albeit not exhaustive, collection of GP barriers across countries, and to develop a classification system of GP measures to facilitate further data collection and analysis. The output is a taxonomy of different GP measures, policies and procedures which can impact cross-border public procurement.
OECD taxonomy of measures affecting trade in government procurement processes
