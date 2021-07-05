OECD Secretary-General Tax Report to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (Italy, July 2021)

This report provides an update on the historic success of the Statement on a Two-Pillar Solution to Address the Tax Challenges Arising From the Digitalisation of the Economy adopted on 1 July 2021 by a majority of member countries and jurisdictions of the G20/OECD Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS). The report also includes a short update on the tax policy aspects of climate change, in relation to the G20 High Level Tax Symposium on Tax Policy and Climate Change of 9 July 2021, and the progress made in support to developing countries in building sustainable tax systems.