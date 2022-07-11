OECD Secretary-General Tax Report to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (Indonesia, July 2022)

The report sets out the latest developments on the international tax agenda, notably on the implementation of the Two-Pillar Solution to reform international taxation rules, including a Progress Report on the draft of the technical model rules for the implementation of the new taxing right to market jurisdictions (Pillar One) and a revised timeline agreed by the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS attached to the report. The report also includes updates on progress made in tax transparency, the implementation of the BEPS minimum standard, on tax and development as well as on the recently launched OECD Inclusive Forum on Carbon Mitigation Approaches, which aims to help facilitate a globally more coherent, and better coordinated approach to carbon mitigation.