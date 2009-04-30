Skip to main content
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training: A Learning for Jobs Review of Switzerland 2009

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264113985-en
Authors
Kathrin Hoeckel, Simon Field, W. Norton Grubb
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training
Hoeckel, K., S. Field and W. Grubb (2009), OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training: A Learning for Jobs Review of Switzerland 2009, OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264113985-en.
