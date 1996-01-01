The primary findings of this report are: markets with infrastructure competition, and in particular where there is competition in both fixed and mobile networks, are delivering best practice performance in terms of market expansion; while there is evidence that monopoly markets are improved by the introduction of a second operator, developments in duopoly markets have been far from optimal, and substantial gains are being lost by delaying further liberalisation; competitive mobile markets are delivering the most employment gains; universal service applications and social gains are being enhanced by the application of competition in mobile telecommunication.
OECD Reflections on the Benefits of Mobile Cellular Telecommunication Infrastructure Competition
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
