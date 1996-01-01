OECD Reflections on the Benefits of Mobile Cellular Telecommunication Infrastructure Competition

The primary findings of this report are: markets with infrastructure competition, and in particular where there is competition in both fixed and mobile networks, are delivering best practice performance in terms of market expansion; while there is evidence that monopoly markets are improved by the introduction of a second operator, developments in duopoly markets have been far from optimal, and substantial gains are being lost by delaying further liberalisation; competitive mobile markets are delivering the most employment gains; universal service applications and social gains are being enhanced by the application of competition in mobile telecommunication.