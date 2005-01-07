OECD Papers, Volume 4 Issue 6

Contents

345. Challenges/Obstacles Faced by Competition Authorities in Achieving Greater Economic Development through the Promotion of Competition

346. Regulatory Reform: Stock-Taking of Experience with Reviews of Competition Law and Policy in OECD Countries and the Relevance of such Experience for Developing Countries

347. How Enforcement against Private Anticompetitive Conduct Has Contributed to Economic Development

348. A Comparative Analysis of Government Offices in OECD Countries

349. Trends in Human Resources Management Policies in OECD Countries. An Analysis of the Results of the OECD Survey on Strategic Human Resources Management