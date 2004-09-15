OECD Papers, Volume 4 Issue 5

Special Issue on Nuclear Energy
Contents
337. Nuclear Electricity Generation: What Are the External Costs?
338. The Future Policy for Radiological Protection
A Stakeholder Dialogue on the Implications of the ICRP Proposals – Summary Report,
Lanzarote, Spain, 2-4 April 2003
339. The Handling of Timescales in Assessing Post-closure Safety
Lessons Learnt from the April 2002 Workshop in Paris, France
340. Post-closure Safety Case for Geological Repositories
Nature and Purpose
341. Collective Statement concerning Nuclear Safety Research
Capabilities and Expertise in Support of Efficient and Effective Regulation of Nuclear
Power Plants
342. CSNI Technical Opinion Papers – No. 4
Human Reliability Analysis in Probabilistic Safety Assessment for Nuclear Power
Plants
343. CSNI Technical Opinion Papers – No. 5
Managing and Regulating Organisational Change in Nuclear Installations
344. Direct Indicators of Nuclear Regulatory Efficiency and Effectiveness
Pilot Project Results