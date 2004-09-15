OECD Papers, Volume 4 Issue 5

Special Issue on Nuclear Energy

Contents

337. Nuclear Electricity Generation: What Are the External Costs?

338. The Future Policy for Radiological Protection

A Stakeholder Dialogue on the Implications of the ICRP Proposals – Summary Report,

Lanzarote, Spain, 2-4 April 2003

339. The Handling of Timescales in Assessing Post-closure Safety

Lessons Learnt from the April 2002 Workshop in Paris, France

340. Post-closure Safety Case for Geological Repositories

Nature and Purpose

341. Collective Statement concerning Nuclear Safety Research

Capabilities and Expertise in Support of Efficient and Effective Regulation of Nuclear

Power Plants

342. CSNI Technical Opinion Papers – No. 4

Human Reliability Analysis in Probabilistic Safety Assessment for Nuclear Power

Plants

343. CSNI Technical Opinion Papers – No. 5

Managing and Regulating Organisational Change in Nuclear Installations

344. Direct Indicators of Nuclear Regulatory Efficiency and Effectiveness

Pilot Project Results