OECD Papers, Volume 4 Issue 11

368. Series on the Safety of Novel Foods and Feeds No. 12

Consensus Document on Compositional Considerations for New Varieties of Barley

(Hordeum Vulgare L.): Key Food and Feed Nutrients and Anti-Nutrients

369. OECD Series on Emission Scenario Documents No. 10

Emission Scenario Document on Lubricants and Lubricant Additives

370. OECD Series on Emission Scenario Documents No. 11

Emission Scenario Document on Coating Application via Spray-painting in the

Automotive Refinishing Industry

371. OECD Series on Emission Scenario Documents No. 12

Emission Scenario Document on Metal Finishing

372. OECD Series on Testing and Assessment No. 20

Guidance Document for Neurotoxicity Testing

373. OECD Series on Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Compliance Monitoring

No. 14

Advisory Document of the Working Group on Good Laboratory Practice

The Application of the Principles of GLP to in vitro Studies