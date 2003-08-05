OECD Papers, Volume 3 Issue 3

Contents

242 Overview of Non-Tariff Barriers: Findings from Existing Business Surveys

243 Analysis of Non-Tariff Measures: The Case of Non-Automatic Import Licensing

244 Analysis of Non-Tariff Measures: The Case of Export Duties

245 Analysis of Non-Tariff Measures: The Case of Export Restrictions

246 Transparency in Government Procurement: The Benefits of Efficient Governance and Orientations for Achieving it

247 Transparency and Simplification Approaches to Border Procedures:

Reflections on the Implementation of GATT Article X – Related Proposals in Selected Countries

248 Transparency and Simplification Approaches to Border Procedures:

Reflections of the Implementation of GATT Article VIII – Related Proposals in Selected Countries

249 Transparency and Simplification Approaches to Border Procedures:

Reflections on the Implementation of GATT Article V – Related Proposals in Selected Countries

250 Trade Facilitation Principles in GATT Articles V, VIII and X:

Reflections on Possible Implementation Approaches