OECD Papers, Volume 3 Issue 3

Contents
242 Overview of Non-Tariff Barriers: Findings from Existing Business Surveys
243 Analysis of Non-Tariff Measures: The Case of Non-Automatic Import Licensing
244 Analysis of Non-Tariff Measures: The Case of Export Duties
245 Analysis of Non-Tariff Measures: The Case of Export Restrictions
246 Transparency in Government Procurement: The Benefits of Efficient Governance and Orientations for Achieving it
247 Transparency and Simplification Approaches to Border Procedures:
Reflections on the Implementation of GATT Article X – Related Proposals in Selected Countries
248 Transparency and Simplification Approaches to Border Procedures:
Reflections of the Implementation of GATT Article VIII – Related Proposals in Selected Countries
249 Transparency and Simplification Approaches to Border Procedures:
Reflections on the Implementation of GATT Article V – Related Proposals in Selected Countries
250 Trade Facilitation Principles in GATT Articles V, VIII and X:
Reflections on Possible Implementation Approaches