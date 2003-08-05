OECD Papers, Volume 3 Issue 2

Contents

235. Service Providers on the Move: A Closer Look at Labour Mobility and the GATS

236. Service Providers on the Move: The Economic Impact of Mode 4

237. Service Providers on the Move: Mutual Recognition Agreements

238. Current Regimes for Temporary Movement of Service Providers

Case Study: Australia

239. Current Regimes for Temporary Movement of Service Providers

Case Study: The United States of America

240. Managing “Request-Offer” Negotiations under the GATS

241. Managing “Request-Offer” Negotiations under the GATS

Survey of Country Preparations for the Negotiations