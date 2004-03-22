OECD Papers, Volume 3 Issue 12

Contents

299. Implementing Environmental Fiscal Reform: Income Distribution and Sectoral

Competitiveness Issues

300. Environmental Taxes and Competitiveness: An Overview of Issues, Policy Options and

Research Needs

301. Environmental Policy in the Steel Industry: Using Economic Instruments

302. The Use of Tradable Permits in Combination with Other Environmental Policy Instruments

303. The "Sale" of Biodiversity to Nature Tourists

304. Technical Guidance for the Environmentally Sound Management of Specific Waste

Streams: Used and Scrap Personal Computers

305. Environmental Goods: A Comparison of the APEC and OECD Lists

306. Developments in Growth Literature and their Relevance for Simulation Models